ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $55.90

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.90, but opened at $65.00. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 9,042 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at $30,560,485.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

