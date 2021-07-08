Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,860,000 after buying an additional 49,407 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,668,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,312,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,386,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO opened at $223.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.68. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.12. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

