Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,229 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,493,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 510,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 386,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 327,448 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

