Amalgamated Bank Sells 284 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

ACA opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

