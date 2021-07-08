Amalgamated Bank Sells 304 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

