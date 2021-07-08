Amalgamated Bank Sells 310 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shutterstock by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of SSTK opened at $100.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.27. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,017 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

