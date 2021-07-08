Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ambev has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ambev by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,715,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,320,000 after buying an additional 1,174,562 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

