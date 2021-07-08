AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of AMC Networks worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

