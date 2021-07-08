Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

