Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce sales of $262.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $223.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.96. 3,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,093. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

