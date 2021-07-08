American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.63. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 284 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.87.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

