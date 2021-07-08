American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $295.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $278.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.76. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $279.66. The company has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 69,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

