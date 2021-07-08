Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is Lyrical Asset Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 5.2% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 1.64% of Ameriprise Financial worth $442,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $4.90 on Thursday, reaching $244.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,078. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of -565.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

