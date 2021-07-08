Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $246.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,740. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

