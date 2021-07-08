Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Raised by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $69.84 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

