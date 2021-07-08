Anabranch Capital Management LP Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Anabranch Capital Management LP grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 25.4% of Anabranch Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Anabranch Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $35,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,495,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,637,525 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $14.31 on Thursday, reaching $640.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.