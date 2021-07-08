Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFRX shares. WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 104,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.93. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

