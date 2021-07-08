Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.18). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.4% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $327.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

