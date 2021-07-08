Analysts Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Rapid7 posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $100.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Rapid7 by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

