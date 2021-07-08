Analysts Expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.20 Million

Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce sales of $453.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.60 million and the highest is $463.80 million. Herc reported sales of $368.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.45. 862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,370. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $118.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Herc by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 66.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

