Analysts Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the highest is $5.63 billion. International Paper reported sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $24.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NYSE IP opened at $61.42 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 12.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 22.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

