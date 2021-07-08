Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Seabridge Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.