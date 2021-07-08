Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.58. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,918. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $54,379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Semtech by 400.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $569,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.