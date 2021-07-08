Analysts Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Announce -$4.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.67) and the lowest is ($5.60). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($9.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($14.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.55) to ($9.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Airlines by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Airlines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $49.39. 870,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,210,207. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.10.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.