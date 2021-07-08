Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Price Target at C$61.17

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$554,200.00.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$29.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 83.60.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.