Analysts Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target at $14.70

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

CRARY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a €14.70 ($17.29) target price (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

