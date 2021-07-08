Analysts Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target at $14.70

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.
CRARY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a €14.70 ($17.29) target price (down from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.16.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
