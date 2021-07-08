Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT at C$17.72

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

