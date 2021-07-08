Analysts Set Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) PT at €60.07

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.07 ($70.67).

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Danone stock traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €60.50 ($71.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.79.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

