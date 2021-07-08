Analysts Set Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Target Price at $16.75

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDUS shares. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.12 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $418.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 200.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 361,572 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.6% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

