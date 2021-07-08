Analysts Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) PT at $76.34

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.45.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

YUMC stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 62,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

