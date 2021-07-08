Analyzing Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accuray and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $382.93 million 1.10 $3.83 million ($0.08) -56.38 AngioDynamics $264.16 million 3.93 -$166.79 million $0.09 302.67

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray 1.04% 5.51% 0.82% AngioDynamics -61.71% -0.05% -0.04%

Risk and Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Accuray and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 2 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Accuray presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.04%. AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.89%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accuray beats AngioDynamics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides vascular interventions and therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

