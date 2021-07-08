Analyzing Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) & The New Home (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The New Home and Harbor Custom Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The New Home $507.41 million 0.20 -$32.82 million N/A N/A Harbor Custom Development $50.40 million 0.90 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

Harbor Custom Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The New Home.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The New Home and Harbor Custom Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The New Home 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of The New Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of The New Home shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The New Home and Harbor Custom Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The New Home -5.01% 3.45% 1.28% Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc. designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado. The company also offers general contracting, construction management and coordination, and escrow coordination services, as well as sales and marketing services to build homes for third-party property owners. The New Home Company Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

