Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.91% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 55,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,471. The company has a market cap of $45.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Get Andina Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 84,415 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $878,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling healthy snacks products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.