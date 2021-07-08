Andra AP fonden Has $12.40 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 298,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ResMed by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.80. 2,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,593. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,937 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

