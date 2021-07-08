Andra AP fonden Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.88. 3,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,381. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.79.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

