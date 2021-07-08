Andra AP fonden Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after purchasing an additional 270,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.99. 57,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

