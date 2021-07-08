ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) Insider Andrew D. Newland Sells 1,023,826 Shares

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) insider Andrew D. Newland sold 1,023,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £1,279,782.50 ($1,672,044.03).

Shares of LON:AGL traded down GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 123.25 ($1.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,815. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. ANGLE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 37.15 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.90 ($1.88).

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

