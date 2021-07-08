Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. 840,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,901. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

