Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $150.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 28,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 706,718 shares.The stock last traded at $102.90 and had previously closed at $102.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth $279,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

