APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196,763 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 9.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,893 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortis by 80.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,047,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 546,823 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.