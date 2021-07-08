APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 178,724 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,724 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of Vontier worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 96.0% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $6,279,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Vontier by 73.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Vontier by 253.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.60. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

