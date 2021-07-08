APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 51,400 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,402,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,244,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RDN opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

