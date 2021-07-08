APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 7,057 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 36.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 145,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 39,121 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock worth $15,793,434. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $226.11 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.66 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

