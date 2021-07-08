Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

AAPL stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

