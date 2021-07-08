Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.28, but opened at $43.26. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $42.11, with a volume of 1,126 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.61.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

