Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE ABR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 44,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,259. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

