Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Achieves $11.06 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00055195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.00865206 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.