Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,184 shares during the quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 190,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 721.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $38.02. 67,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

