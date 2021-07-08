Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60. Arconic has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arconic by 1,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arconic by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

