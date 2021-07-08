argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). argenx reported earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($12.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($11.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($15.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.87) to ($9.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.20. 113,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,169. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.98. argenx has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,967,000 after purchasing an additional 121,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,260,000 after purchasing an additional 247,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,434,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

